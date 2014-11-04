Decline in oil and gas stocks weighs on Britain's FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Oil stocks weigh on index

* Primark lifts Associated British Foods

* Dividend growth prospects lift Imperial Tobacco (Adds closing prices)

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index edged lower on Tuesday, hit by losses in heavily weighted oil and gas stocks after the price of Brent crude slid to its lowest point in four years.

Falls in the oil and gas sector stripped 30.6 points off the FTSE 100, which closed down 34.00 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,476.20.

Tullow Oil fell 5.3 percent with heavyweights Shell and BP both down over 2.6 percent, as Brent crude tumbled to near $82 a barrel - extending losses to a fourth session after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut prices to the United States.

The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas Index weakened by 3 percent.

“The energy markets are pressing down energy stocks like BP and Shell, which is a weight on the index. The key question is how long Saudi Arabia and other OPEC (oil exporting) countries hold out,” Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

“If the price drops below $75, they might be forced to cut production, but at the moment they’re just fighting for market share.”

The FTSE peaked at 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000, before slumping to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data, and worries about deflation caused by low oil prices, knocked back stock markets.

Further weakness in Europe pegged back shares again on Tuesday, as the European Commission cut its growth forecasts for the euro zone’s biggest economies, knocking shares across the continent.

“The FTSE has been coming under pressure as this weakness in Europe feeds through, and given how much the UK exports to Europe, it has been feeling the effects of this continued stagnation,” CMC’s Lawler said.

The index extended falls into the close, with traders citing a Reuters report that national central bankers plan to challenge European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi as knocking sentiment.

Company reports provided some support to the market.

AB Foods reversed an early fall to climb to the top of the FTSE 100, rising 4.2 percent as investors took cheer in a strong performance from its Primark fashion retail business despite falling sugar profits.

Primark avoided a drop in orders due to unseasonably warm weather, which had hit Next’s earnings last month, and said its expansion into France had gone well.

“Primark... (is) certainly performing very well in the UK, and its roll-out in Europe is progressing nicely,” said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.

Legal & General rose 2 percent after the company generated 12 percent more cash in the first nine months of 2014 than a year ago, as corporate annuity sales helped cushion the impact of changes to rules for individual savers.

Imperial Tobacco advanced 4.1 percent, hoisting the shares of its rival British American Tobacco by 1.3 percent.

Even though Imperial Tobacco posted lower revenues and profits, the company’s decision to commit to raising its dividend by at least 10 percent in the next fiscal year helped lift its shares. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)