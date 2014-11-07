Royal Mail rallies as UK's FTSE 100 advances

* Bullish Goldman notes lift Royal Mail and Intertek

* Admiral falls after turnover declines

* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct

* U.S non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index marched higher on Friday, building on gains made over the last two days, while a positive broker note boosted the shares of Royal Mail .

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.5 percent to 6,584.88 points in early session trading, as it continued its recovery from 15-month lows reached in October.

Royal Mail was one of the best-performing stocks, rising by 3.3 percent as it benefited from Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs’ decision to resume its coverage of the postal services company with a “buy” rating.

Intertek, which carries out tests and inspections to make sure that products meet health and safety standards, also rose 2.5 percent after Goldman raised its rating on Intertek to “buy” from “neutral”.

However, insurer Admiral fell 3.7 percent after it posted a drop in turnover.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets but has since clawed back ground.

Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths expected the FTSE to make further progress from here, but did not expect it to get back the earlier highs in the 6,900 point range by the end of 2014.

“I think it could push up a bit from here to 6,700 points, but I don’t see it running back up to the earlier year-highs. I’d be looking to sell on any major rallies,” he said.

MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus was “cautiously optimistic” on the FTSE, preferring to be “long” by betting on gains rather than going “short” and betting on a fall.

However, Bullus added he would look to U.S. employment figures due later on Friday for directions on how to trade the FTSE.

U.S. employers likely hired new workers at a fairly brisk clip last month, underscoring the resilience of the country’s economy in the face of slowing global demand.

Employers probably added 231,000 new jobs to their payrolls after boosting them by 248,000 in September, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast holding steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.

“If I had to be pushed, I’d rather be ‘long’ on the market than ‘short’,” he said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)