Britain's FTSE edges up as Vodafone offsets weaker oil stocks

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index clung onto its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, as a rise in the shares of mobile operator Vodafone helped offset a slump in energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.1 percent at 6,618.14 points going into the close of the trading session.

Shares of Vodafone, the world’s second-biggest mobile operator, rose 5.9 percent after the company lifted its earnings outlook, adding the most points to the FTSE.

Vodafone said it expected full-year core earnings of between 11.6 billion pounds ($18.38 billion) and 11.9 billion pounds, up from its previous guidance of 11.4-11.9 billion pounds.

However, energy stocks such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell weakened after the price of Brent crude oil fell close to four-year lows.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets but has since clawed back ground.

Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said the FTSE could have a strong run up to Christmas if it managed to stay above 6,600 points.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar thought it unlikely that the FTSE would hit record highs of 7,000 points by the end of 2014 - a scenario envisaged by many earlier this year - but said he would still use any dips in the FTSE as a buying opportunity.

“Low interest rates are here to stay for some time and the returns from the high-yielding stocks still make them an attractive play,” he said. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton)