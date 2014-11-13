Firmer financial stocks lift UK's FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* London Stock Exchange and 3i post strong results

* Price target cuts knock back Tullow Oil

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A rise in financial stocks outside the banking sector lifted Britain’s top equity index on Thursday, which hovered around its highest level in one-and-a-half months.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.3 percent at 6,631.77 points in mid-session trading, continuing its recovery from 15-month lows reached in October.

The London Stock Exchange was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, advancing by 2.8 percent after posting an 18 percent rise in first-half revenues.

Private equity company 3i Group also advanced by 0.5 percent after 3i said that a strong performance from its larger investments helped to boost total returns.

Britain’s top equity index fell on Wednesday, partly hit by a decline in bank shares after regulators imposed fines to settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.

Among stocks underperforming the general market rally on Thursday was Tullow Oil, which fell 1.6 percent as both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank trimmed their price targets on Tullow Oil shares.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest level since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.

“The FTSE has a reasonable feel to it at the moment,” said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths, who forecast the FTSE ending 2014 in the 6,750-6,800 point level.

Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said that if the FTSE could rise above the 6,700 points, it could then challenge its earlier 2014 peaks at the 6,900 point level. (additional reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Susan Thomas)