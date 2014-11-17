UK stocks fall on Japan, growth worries

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Japan’s contraction hits sentiment

* Quindell down 15 pct after saying broker has resigned

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index retreated from a six-week high on Monday, with banking and energy stocks losing ground after an unexpected economic contraction in Japan added to worries about global growth.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca also underperformed, falling 2.7 percent after Pfizer dampened investors’ expectations of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca by signing a major cancer drug deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm’s need for Astra’s products.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,635.26 points by 1114 GMT after climbing on Friday to its highest level since late September. The index is down about 1.7 percent this year.

Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank by an annualised 1.6 percent in the third quarter because of weak consumption and exports, adding to an already weak economic picture in the euro zone and some emerging markets.

Energy stocks Tullow Oil, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were down between 0.1 and 0.4 percent.

“They (Japan) are falling into recession and there’s talk Europe is heading the same way,” Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said. “We’ve been sellers of oil majors.”

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5 percent, also hit by a disappointing update from British outsourcer Mitie .

On the small-cap FTSE Alternative Investment Market index, Quindell fell 15 percent after the IT consultancy firm said Canaccord Genuity resigned as its financial adviser and joint broker on Oct 21. Quindell said that the resignation would be effective from today.

Quindell’s stock has shed about 90 percent of its value in the past seven months after U.S.-based Gotham City Research raised questions about its revenue model and profit quality.

Quindell however has accused Gotham’s report of being libelous and in September won a court judgment against Gotham.

“If they didn’t already, (Quindell) shareholders definitely have that sinking feeling today,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.

Engineering firm Weir Group was down 2.9 percent after a broker downgrade. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa)