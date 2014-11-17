Draghi comments help Britain's FTSE to close higher

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.3 pct higher

* Draghi’s comments on sovereign bonds help market

* Quindell down 19 pct after saying broker has resigned

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index turned positive late on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.

Draghi also told the European Parliament the ECB will continue to do “whatever it takes” within its mandate to save the euro and that the single currency was irreversible.

“Given that growth expectations in Europe are at a pretty low level, any supportive comment from Mr. Draghi is going to help the market,” HSBC Global Research equity strategist Robert Parkes said. “It tells you that it’s probable that we are going to get further monetary stimulus in the euro zone.”

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher at 6,671.97 points, after earlier touching a low of 6,616.12 as news that Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter reinforced worries about global growth.

With the economic picture for the euro zone already weak, sectors such as banks and energy underperformed. The UK banking index fell 0.2 percent, while the oil and gas index ended flat after slipping earlier.

“The news on Japan, the world’s third largest economy, is a worry for investors and raises concern over economic prospects for both China and Japan,” Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman said.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 1.3 percent after Pfizer dampened investors’ expectations of a renewed bid for the British firm by signing a major cancer drug deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA. That reduces the U.S. firm’s need for Astra’s products.

On the small-cap FTSE Alternative Investment Market index, Quindell fell 19 percent after the IT consultancy firm said Canaccord Genuity resigned as its financial adviser and joint broker on Oct. 21.

Quindell said the resignation would be effective from today. Quindell’s stock has shed about 90 percent of its value in the past seven months.

On the positive side, blue-chip ARM Holdings rose 2.4 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after Exane BNP Paribas raised its stance on the stock to “outperform” from “neutral” and lifted its target price to 1,100 pence from 900 pence, traders said. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)