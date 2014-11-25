FTSE steadies near highs as weaker miners offset stronger banks

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes flat

* Mining stocks fall, track weaker metals prices

* Banks gain on quantitative easing expectations

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index steadied near a two-month high on Tuesday, as stronger banking stocks were offset by a fall in mining companies as metals prices weakened.

Disappointing earnings from some companies also limited the upside. Kingfisher fell 4 percent after Europe’s biggest home-improvement retailer posted a drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by a weak French market and currency moves.

The UK banking index, up 1 percent, was the best performer, on growing expectations the European Central Bank will begin a quantitative easing programme in early 2015. Sentiment also improved after third-quarter U.S. GDP estimates were raised to a 3.9 percent annual pace from 3.5 percent reported last month.

“The coming ECB policy meeting remains on investors’ mind, with hopes for full QE appearing to aid the banking sector,” said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

However, gains were offset by a fall in mining stocks. The UK mining index fell 0.6 percent, dragged down by a 1.7 percent fall in BHP Billiton and a 1.8 percent fall in Anglo American.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The index reached a two-month high last week.

The fall in the mining index followed a 5 percent surge last Friday after a surprise rate cut in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer. Copper prices have come under pressure on concern the measures are unlikely to spur an immediate recovery for companies facing slowing demand and a freeze on credit.

“We’d have to see a recovery in the mining stocks to provide the next leg of the rally, but their disappointing performance is a reflection of global demand at the moment,” said Ioan Smith, managing director at KCG Europe.

Among other movers, fixed-line telecoms giant BT rose 0.4 percent on talk of a deal to help it enter the mobile market.

Sky rose 2.6 percent to top FTSE 100’s gainers. Traders said BT’s likely move to focus on the mobile market may divert its attention from Sky’s key interest, pay TV. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Larry King)