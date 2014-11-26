Britain's FTSE edges higher, boosted by rebound in miners

* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

* Miners reverse recent drift despite weak metal prices

* BT extend rally as EE confirms talks

* TUI suffers from Thomas Cook slump

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose in early deals on Wednesday, boosted by a rebound in miners, although travel stocks were hit by a slump in mid-cap peer Thomas Cook.

The FTSE 100 was up 13.86 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,745.00 at 0913 GMT.

Copper miner Antofagasta was the top gainer on the index, up 2.2 percent, and heavyweight miners BHP Billiton and Anglo American also saw gains in excess of one percent.

Miners have underperformed this quarter, and have drifted nearly 2 percent lower since a unexpected rate cut in China last Friday sent the sector surging over 5 percent.

Gains for miners came despite weakness in base metal prices. While the sector is 2.9 percent lower this quarter, copper is down just 1.4 percent over the same period.

“Commodity related stocks are trading at a significant discount to commodity prices, so they look cheap and that’s why we’re seeing demand for those stocks while not seeing a corresponding pick up in commodities themselves,” Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said.

“If China continues to stimulate the economy more, we believe that commodity stocks will start to shift back up more meaningfully.”

BT continued recent strength, up 1 percent after EE’s German and French owners confirmed on Wednesday they were in talks to sell Britain’s biggest mobile network operator to BT part of a wider review of its options.

The rise took gains since last Friday to 6.4 percent, as traders are encouraged by signs that it will undertake a strategically beneficial tie-up to enter the mobile market.

Top faller on the FTSE 100 was TUI Travel, down 1.5 percent, with traders citing readacross from sector rival Thomas Cook.

Thomas Cook fell 18.6 percent after it said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping down just as the company warned of tougher trading conditions next year. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Heneghan)