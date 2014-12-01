FTSE hits one-week low as commodity shares slump

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.9 percent

* Weaker commodity prices hit energy, mining shares

* Airlines gain as weaker oil seen cutting costs

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s top stock index fell sharply to its lowest level in more than a week on Monday, with commodity shares slumping following a steep decline in prices of industrial and precious metals and crude oil.

Sentiment worsened after Chinese economic data disappointed further, compounding global slowdown jitters. An official reading showed growth in China’s factories slowed more than expected in November, while a private sector survey showed momentum stalled.

Oil fell more than $2 a barrel to a five-year low, extending a sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut production last week, gold slid 2 percent after Swiss voters rejected a proposal to boost central bank gold reserves and copper tumbled to its lowest in four-and-a-half years.

“Mining and energy stocks have given up considerable ground on the back of China manufacturing data, confirming a slowing of economic growth and adding to existing commodity weakness,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.

The UK Oil and Gas index fell 2.2 percent, while the mining index slipped 2.7 percent. Shares in BG Group Weir Group, Randgold Resources , BHP Billiton and Anglo American, down 2.8 to 4.5 percent, were among the top decliners.

Tullow Oil fell 7.2 percent, further hit by a cut in its target share price by Citigroup and JPMorgan.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.9 percent to 6,659.52 points by 0859 GMT after falling as much as 6,650.22, the lowest since Nov. 20. It is down 1.3 percent this year.

However, lower oil prices helped airline stocks. British low-cost airline easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG rose between 1.3 and 2.4 percent.

Aberdeen Asset Management was up 1 percent after saying underlying pre-tax profit rose 2 percent to 490 million pounds ($766 million) in its financial year to Sept. 30. However, it reported a 20 billion pounds ($31.3 billion) of net outflows, citing weakness in emerging markets. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)