Britain's FTSE bounces as commodities stabilise, Friends Life rallies

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s main equity index rebounded on Tuesday, led by battered oil and mining shares as commodity prices stabilised and helped by Friends Life, which gained after agreeing merger terms with Aviva.

Explorer Tullow Oil and miner BHP Billiton were the top gainers on the FTSE 100, rising 5 percent and 3 percent respectively after crude oil posted its biggest daily gain since 2012 and copper rebounded late on Monday.

Both copper and oil slipped early on Tuesday but were holding above multi-year lows hit earlier in the week as investors reassessed valuations after their recent, steep falls.

Commodities and energy stocks helped the FTSE rise 0.9 percent to 6,714.96 points by 0827 GMT, recouping most of a 1 percent loss suffered in the previous day, its steepest one-day drop in 1-1/2 months. The index is up 10.7 percent since Oct. 16.

“We have a small bullish bias despite the bearish candle that we’ve had yesterday, which was part of a correction of the move higher from the October low,” Anders Söderberg, chief technical analyst at SEB Bank, said. “My best guess from here is that we’ll be moving up and challenging the many highs that we’ve had up to the 6,900 area.”

Insurer Friends Life rose 2 percent as it agreed the terms of a merger with Aviva, which will see Friends Life shareholders receive a second interim dividend of 24.1 pence per share. Aviva shares were down 0.1 percent.

Aviva said the merged company is expected to generate 600 million pounds ($942 million) in excess cash flow a year and about 225 million pounds in annual cost savings by the end of 2017.

“We expect the news on the dividends to be welcomed by both sets of shareholders, whilst the cost savings are higher than we had expected,” analysts at Shore Cap said in a note.

“However, the timescale taken to deliver said savings is disappointing, as well as the time required to deliver a neutral impact on earnings.” (1 US dollar = 0.6368 British pound) (Editing by Susan Fenton)