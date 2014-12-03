FTSE retreats from 1-week high as oil stocks slip

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent

* Energy stocks retreat after sharp gains

* Royal Mail slips, Sage advances

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged lower from a one-week high on Wednesday, with energy shares retreating after a sharp rally in the previous session and Royal Mail slipping as regulators rejected its competition concerns.

The UK Oil and Gas index gained in early trading, building on the previous session’s jump of more than 4 percent following a rally in oil prices, but then fell 0.9 percent. Brent edged higher on Wednesday, but was down more than 3 percent from the previous session’s peak.

“Oil stocks opened firmer after a sizeable rally in the previous session and now we are seeing people wanting to reduce exposure as expectations are that oil prices will stay low,” John B Smith, Senior Fund Manager, Brown Shipley, said.

Shares in BG, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell were 0.2 to 0.9 percent lower, putting pressure on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which was down 0.2 percent at 6,726.11 points by 0913 GMT after hitting a one-week high in early trading. It closed 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday.

The index also came under pressure following a 2.5 percent drop in shares of Royal Mail after its hopes of being shielded from a rival were dashed late on Tuesday when Ofcom said it would not overhaul rules for direct mail delivery.

Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and profitable areas that were easy to serve.

“What could have been an impediment to Royal Mail’s competitors has now been taken away,” Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking, said.

Computer software firm Sage rose 3.8 percent after saying it was on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after posting a 5 percent rise in revenue and 8 percent rise in earnings. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)