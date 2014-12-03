FTSE falls from one-week high; focus on UK budget update

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - London’s top share index edged down from a one-week high on Wednesday, with moves in stocks exposed to new British government policies dominating in an otherwise quiet session.

Renewed weakness in Royal Mail was the main drag on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down 0.4 percent at 6,716.63 points.

It lagged the FTSE 250 index, which slipped 0.1 percent lower after British finance minister George Osborne delivered his half-yearly budget update to parliament.

Real estate firms Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey, which look set to join the blue-chip FTSE 100 this month after rallies this year of 30 and 20 percent respectively, rose around 1.7 percent after changes to a property tax.

The new regime reduces “stamp duty” for nearly all property purchases, which should boost demand for houses, although taxes will rise on the most expensive homes, Osborne said.

With house prices in the capital far outstripping the national average, the change hit housebuilders focused on London such as Berkeley Group, which fell 3 percent.

“This will give some short-term weakness to London-concentrated house builders and on those focusing on the top price range,” said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.

Large-cap airlines easyJet and IAG extended gains, trading 1.3-2.5 percent higher, after Osborne announced that air-passenger duty for children was being scrapped.

But blue chips struggled, hindered by another drop in Royal Mail Group. It fell 1.8 percent, extending the previous session’s 3 percent loss, after regulator Ofcom said late on Tuesday it would not change rules for direct mail delivery, dashing Royal Mail’s hopes of being shielded from a rival.

Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and profitable areas that were easy to serve.

UK banks also underperformed European peers, which rallied as euro zone bond yields fell towards record lows before an European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

British “banks initially sold off on changes to the amount of losses than can be used to offset profits for taxes, but the extension of the funding for lending scheme and tax cuts on ISA inheritance meant an overall neutral impact from the budget,” Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

Computer software firm Sage led the FTSE 100’s gains, rising 4.7 percent. Sage said it was on track to grow faster in 2015 after posting revenue and earnings above expectations. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)