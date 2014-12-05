Financials outperform as UK's FTSE rallies on strong U.S. data

* FTSE 100 closes up 0.95 pct at 6,742.84 points

* U.S. non-farm payrolls beat market forecasts

* Further fall in oil price boosts airline stocks

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index bounced back on Friday, with financial stocks among the best performers, as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data buoyed global stock markets.

U.S. employers added the largest number of workers in nearly three years in November and wages increased, which could bring the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest rates.

Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most since January 2012, the Labor Department said on Friday, while unemployment held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 230,000 last month.

The U.S. data pushed Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index higher. The FTSE, which had fallen 0.6 percent on Thursday, closed up by around 1 percent at 6,742.84 points.

“The U.S. jobs data were a strong set of numbers,” said Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.

Financial stocks gave the biggest lift to the index, with wealth management company St James’s Place rising 3.8 percent, since such investment groups can often bring in more client money on signs of robust stock markets.

Airline stocks also extended their rally on the back of falling oil prices.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, which runs British Airways and Iberia, rose 4.3 percent as Brent crude slipped below $69 a barrel, with cuts to official selling prices from Saudi Arabia adding to recent pressure.

Hantec Markets’ Perry wanted to see if the FTSE 100 could first clear its earlier peak level from November of 6,773 points before deciding on whether or not to buy into the index.

Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, was more bullish and expected the FTSE to have a strong end to 2014.

“We’d still be looking to buy on the dip, and for the market to have a good run up to the end of the year. The FTSE should get over 6,800 points, maybe even over 6,900 points,” he said. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans and Mark Potter)