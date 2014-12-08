UK's FTSE retreats as weak China data hits mining stocks

* FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 pct

* Mining shares slip on Chinese data

* Sainsbury boosted by activist fund’s interest

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index retreated on Monday, with commodity stocks hurt by concerns about the pace of global economic growth following disappointing macroeconomic data from China.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.7 percent at 6,693.36 points going into the middle of the trading session, marking a pullback after ending 1 percent higher on Friday.

The UK mining index fell 0.5 percent after data showed China’s imports shrank unexpectedly in November while export growth slowed, fuelling concerns the Chinese economy could be facing a slowdown.

“Commodity stocks will continue to reflect a slowing Chinese economy,” said John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.

Shares of investment platform operator Hargreaves Lansdown fell 4 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.

Traders attributed Hargreaves Lansdown’s fall to negative investor reaction to the departure on Friday of its chief financial officer, with brokerage Liberum issuing a “sell” note on the company on Monday.

Retailer Marks & Spencer also fell 3.2 percent, which traders attributed to delays to its online shopping orders.

Rival J. Sainsbury rose 0.5 percent. Traders said a media report that activist investment fund Crystal Amber was in talks with several overseas investors about buying shares in the company was boosting the stock.

Energy stocks also came under pressure, with the UK oil and gas index falling 1.1 percent and tracking weaker oil prices. Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude , which fell to five-year lows.

Brown Shipley’s Smith expected further selling of the FTSE 100 in coming weeks, but Logic Investments’ director of trading Darren Easton expected the index to rally into the end of 2014.

“We’re looking to buy on the dip. We think this month will see the typical Christmas rally in the market, and we think the FTSE should end in the 6,800-6,900 point range”, he said. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)