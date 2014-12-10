FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FTSE falls for third day in row as energy stocks slide
December 10, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

UK's FTSE falls for third day in row as energy stocks slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks slide

* Oil price hits new 5-year lows

* Ashtead touches all-time high after it lifts forecasts

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s main equity index fell on Wednesday for the third day in a row, as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.1 percent at 6,525.24 points going into the close of the trading session, with the market pegged back at one-month lows.

Brent crude oil sank to new five-year lows as producers forecast lower demand next year.

Oil and gas services group Petrofac fell 3.6 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, hit not only by the lower oil price but also by a downgrade from credit rating agency Moody‘s.

Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead managed to outperform the falling market, surging 10.1 percent to touch record highs after higher profits prompted it to raise full-year earnings guidance.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest level since early 2000, but slumped to 15-month lows in October on weak European economic data.

Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said he would hold off buying the FTSE at present, given uncertainties generated by the oil price moves and events in Greece.

“We had been going up since mid-October but we’ve now started to flatline. I wouldn’t buy it here. I‘m going to pause and wait to see how things pan out,” said Petrides. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones/Ruth Pitchford)

