Drop in UK inflation helps FTSE shrug off Russia turmoil

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index rose on Tuesday as a drop in UK inflation propped up the stock market in the face of market turmoil caused by Russia, while energy stocks rebounded.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index endured a volatile session, caused by a plunge in Russia’s rouble currency, before closing up by 2.4 percent, or 149.11 points, at 6,331.83 points.

British inflation fell to its lowest level in more than 12 years in November, further easing the squeeze on consumers and leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to raise interest rates from record lows.

“The inflation data was taken well because it means interest rates may be on hold for longer now,” said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Afsar’s preferred stocks include energy group BG, British American Tobacco and healthcare group GlaxoSmithKline - viewed as defensive plays at times of market uncertainty due to their chunky dividend payouts.

The rouble plunged more than 11 percent against the dollar on Tuesday in its steepest intraday fall since the Russian financial crisis in 1998, as confidence in the Russian central bank evaporated after an ineffectual rate hike.

“The market will continue to be volatile while there are still concerns about the oil price and Russia,” said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

Although the oil price remains near five-year lows, U.S. oil prices staged a recovery on Tuesday, lifting stocks such as Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell, with Tullow ending 6.3 percent higher - the best performing FTSE stock in percentage terms.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak this year of 6,904.86 points in early September, its highest level since early 2000, but it then lost ground in October and remains down by around 6 percent since the start of 2014. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alison Williams)