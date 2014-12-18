UK's FTSE extends gains on Fed comments; gold miners lead

* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct

* Gold miners lead bounce as Fed pledges patient approach

* ETX sees FTSE at 6,500 by year-end

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s main equity index rose early on Thursday, helped by a Federal Reserve pledge to taking a “patient approach” to any interest rate increase.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said rates were unlikely to rise for “at least a couple of meetings,” meaning April at the earliest. That helped ease concerns that a tightening in U.S. monetary policy and a rising dollar would curb global economic growth and pummel the price of commodities.

Gold-mining companies, with Randgold up 3.1 percent, mirroring a rally in gold after the Fed’s decision.

Worries about over-supply of industrial metals such as copper capped gains on other mining stocks, however. BHP Billiton rose just 0.2 percent as copper fell.

By 0853 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 29.89 points at 6,366.37 points to gain 0.5 percent and extend a 3 percent bounce from Tuesday’s two-month low.

“I think we’re going to push on from here,” said Mark Priest, a trader at ETX Capital, who expected FTSE futures to end the year at around 6,500 points, compared with around 6,370 on Thursday.

The FTSE was, however, lagging all other major European indexes, which have a larger exposure to sectors that depend on global growth, such as autos.