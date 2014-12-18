SAB Miller and IAG outperform as Britain's FTSE jumps nearly 2 pct

* FTSE 100 jumps 1.7 pct

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s main equity index rose on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pledge for a “patient approach” to any interest rate increase lifted stock markets around the world.

Drinks group SAB Miller and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) were among the best performers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .

SAB Miller, which has major operations in South Africa, rose 5.3 percent. Traders said it was being boosted by a rise in the rand currency, which rallied against the U.S. dollar after the Fed’s statement.

IAG climbed 3.3 percent after the Financial Times reported that IAG might bid for Irish airline Aer Lingus, a deal that could strengthen IAG’s market share.

The FTSE 100 was up by 1.7 percent at 6,446.03 points going into the close of the trading session.

The index tracked similar gains elsewhere in global equity markets after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that U.S. interest rates were unlikely to rise for “at least a couple of meetings,” meaning April at the earliest.

Yellen’s comments helped ease concerns that a tightening in U.S. monetary policy and a rising dollar could curb global economic growth and pummel the price of commodities.

The FTSE also flickered higher after data showed that British retail sales had surged at their fastest annual rate in more than a decade in November.

“We’re now well set up for the self-fulfilling prophecy of the end-of-year rally,” said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

Petrofac and other oil majors such as BP also rose as the oil price increased by around 2 percent, after hitting five-year lows earlier this week.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak this year of 6,904.86 points in early September, its highest level since early 2000, but then lost ground in October and remains down by around 5 percent since the start of 2014. (Additional reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)