Greek worries and fall in energy stocks hit UK's FTSE

* New fall in oil price hits energy stocks

* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct

* ECB QE prospect keeps some traders positive

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Worries over the political outlook in Greece and a fall in major energy stocks pushed Britain’s top equity index lower on Monday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 2.7 percent in 2014 and retreated 0.3 percent on Friday, declined 0.8 percent to 6,498.74 points in early session trading.

Weaker energy stocks, such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell, took the most points off the FTSE, as worries about a surplus of global supplies and lacklustre demand pushed the oil price to new 5-1/2 year lows.

Marks & Spencer also fell 2.6 percent after SocGen downgraded the supermarket retailer to “hold” from “buy”.

European stock markets have been pegged back over the last month by uncertainty over Greece.

Greece holds elections on Jan. 25, and the left-wing opposition Syriza party - which wants to cancel a chunk of Greek debt and austerity measures imposed on the country after an international bailout -- is narrowly ahead in opinion polls.

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday that Germany wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone and there were no contingency plans to the contrary, responding to a media report that Berlin believes the euro currency union could cope without Greece.

“The euro zone has been threatened by the chance of an election victory for left-wing Greek party Syriza, who would set the proverbial cat amongst the euro zone pigeons with their wish to severely renegotiate Greek debt,” said Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell.

Yet other traders said the prospect of new stimulus from the ECB -- such as mass purchases of government bonds in a process known as quantitative easing (QE) -- was helping cushion the hit to European stock markets from the Greek situation.

“As far as Greece is concerned, there is still that backdrop of more stimulus from the ECB. No-one wants to be too far out of the market in case the ECB intervenes,” said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar also said he would look to buy the FTSE on any dips as “QE can only be good news for Europe”. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)