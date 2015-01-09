FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Housebuilders fall as Britain's FTSE slips before U.S. jobs data
January 9, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Housebuilders fall as Britain's FTSE slips before U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 slips lower
    * Housebuilders fall on cautious sector outlook
    * Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due 1330 GMT

    By Atul Prakash
    LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares of housebuilders fell on
Friday following cautious broker comment on the sector, weighing
on Britain's equity market as investors took a generally
cautious stance before U.S. jobs data later in the day.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at
6,527.43 points going into the middle of the trading session. It
rose 2.3 percent the previous day as Tesco jumped on a
well-received restructuring plan.
    Traders attributed the fall in housebuilders to a cautious
note from investment bank Jefferies, which said negative
newsflow on UK mortgage approvals, weak house price data and
lower economic growth would lead to share price weakness in the
residential sector in the first quarter of 2015.
    Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and
Persimmon - down between 4.5 and 5 percent - were the
worst performing FTSE 100 stocks in percentage terms.
    "The UK housing market continues to slow, with tighter
mortgage rules and affordability constraints as well as the
prospect of a rate rise making investors cautious," said Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
    The main market focus was on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
at 1330 GMT. Employers are tipped to have added 240,000 jobs
last month, according to a Reuters survey. 

 (additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David
Holmes and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
