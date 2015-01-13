Morrisons helps FTSE edge higher, energy shares slip

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.2 percent

* Morrisons leads market after saying CEO to go

* Commodity shares track weaker oil, metals prices

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index edged higher on Tuesday, led by Morrisons after the grocer announced the departure of its chief executive following its poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 6,516.69 points by 0850 GMT. However, weaker commodity stocks on the back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited gains. Tullow Oil, Weir Group, Royal Dutch Shell and BHP Billiton fell 0.9 to 3.2 percent.

Morrisons jumped 5 percent after the grocer said Chief Executive Dalton Philips would go, adding it needed a new leader to return it to growth after lagging rivals like Tesco and Sainsbury’s under Philips’s five-year watch.

“The company’s performance is not as dire as some had feared over the period, and Morrisons will be hoping that the management changes will give the strategy fresh impetus,” Richard Hunter, head of equities at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

The broader market was also helped by a 3.9 percent rise in British utility Centrica, to 271 pence, the second-biggest gainer in the FTSE 100, after Morgan Stanley raised its stance on the stock to “overweight” from “equal-weight”, traders said. The bank hiked its target price on Centrica to 325 pence from 305 pence.

Commodity stocks were a dampener, with the UK mining index down 0.7 percent after copper prices tumbled to a fresh five-year low. The oil and gas index fell 1 percent as oil continued its rout to hit its lowest in almost six years.

“Oil shares have a large weighting in the FTSE 100 index. The fall in the oil price is leading to sizeable declines in EPS estimates for energy stocks, which in turn is pushing down estimates for the main UK index,” John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said.

Among sharp mid-cap movers, Debenhams fell 8 percent after Britain’s second-biggest department store operator posted a fall in sales in the last quarter.

British baker Greggs was up 6 percent after saying it expected results for the year to beat its expectations after a strong Christmas period. (Editing by Susan Fenton)