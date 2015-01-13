Retail sector fuels gains for Britain's FTSE 100

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.5 percent

* Morrisons leads market after saying CEO to go

* Resilience in Christmas demand in other retailers

* Commodity shares track weaker oil, metals prices (Adds detail, quotes)

By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index edged higher on Tuesday, led by Morrisons after the grocer announced the departure of its chief executive following its poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 6,533.95 points by 1131 GMT. However, weaker commodity stocks on the back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited gains.

Morrisons jumped 5 percent after the grocer said Chief Executive Dalton Philips would go, adding it needed a new leader to return it to growth after lagging rivals like Tesco and Sainsbury’s under Philips’s five-year watch.

“The company’s performance is not as dire as some had feared over the period, and Morrisons will be hoping that the management changes will give the strategy fresh impetus,” said Richard Hunter, head of equities at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Fellow grocers Tesco and Sainsbury’s rose by 2.7 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, as industry data showed the under-pressure sector posted its strongest performance since August in the Christmas period, with Sainsbury’s faring the best.

Outside the top index, fashion retailer ASOS and baker Greggs rose 6.2 percent and 8.2 percent respectively, with both being boosted by a strong Christmas period.

However, mid-cap Debenhams fell 7.8 percent after Britain’s second-biggest department store operator posted a fall in sales in the last quarter.

Commodity stocks were also a dampener, with the British mining index down 0.8 percent after copper prices tumbled to a fresh five-year low. The oil and gas index edged 0.1 percent lower as oil continued its rout to hit its lowest in almost six years.

Top faller on the FTSE 100 was Tullow Oil, down 3.7, while engineer Weir, which has exposure to the oil and gas sector, dropped 3.2 percent.

By comparison, oil “majors” such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP were resilient, down no more than 0.5 percent.

“The oil price has fallen so far that a lot of the impact on the stock market has already been felt. As it carries on going down, it’s smaller oil related stocks that will be hurt more. The majors will have to ride it out,” Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.

“In the short term I’d stay out of the small oil stocks. But on a time horizon of more than a month or too, the majors are a no-brainer.” (Editing by Crispian Balmer)