Retail sector fuels gains for Britain's FTSE 100

By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by Morrisons after the grocer announced the departure of its chief executive following its poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at 6,542.20 points at the close. But weaker commodity stocks on the back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited the gains.

Morrisons jumped 4.5 percent after the grocer said Chief Executive Dalton Philips would go. The company said it needed a new leader to return it to growth after lagging rivals like Tesco and Sainsbury’s under Philips’s five-year watch.

“The company’s performance is not as dire as some had feared over the period and Morrisons will be hoping that the management changes will give the strategy fresh impetus,” said Richard Hunter, head of equities at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s both rose 3.6 percent, as industry data showed the under-pressure sector posted its strongest performance since August in the Christmas period, with Sainsbury’s faring the best.

Outside the top index, fashion retailer ASOS and baker Greggs climbed 8.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively, both enjoying boosts from a strong Christmas period.

“Greggs had a fantastic end of year. During the depths of the squeeze on real incomes, companies like that faced tough times, but now that is where the growth is going to be,” Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said, adding that a fall in the price of oil would help support consumers.

Commodity stocks fell again, with the British mining index down 0.9 percent after copper prices tumbled to a fresh five-year low. Oil and gas stocks came under pressure again as the rout in oil continued, driving it down to its lowest in almost six years.

The biggest decliner on the FTSE 100 was Tullow Oil, down 4.7, as a source told Reuters that the firm would cut jobs in the face of weak oil prices.

Engineer Weir, which has exposure to the oil and gas sector, dropped 2 percent.

By comparison, oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP were resilient, down no more than 0.1 percent.

“The oil price has fallen so far that a lot of the impact on the stock market has already been felt. As it carries on going down, it’s smaller oil-related stocks that will be hurt more. The majors will have to ride it out,” said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.

“In the short term I’d stay out of the small oil stocks.” (Editing by Mark Heinrich)