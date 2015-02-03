FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP lifts Britain's FTSE towards 4-1/2 month high
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 3, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

BP lifts Britain's FTSE towards 4-1/2 month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 1.2 pct, at highest level since Sept

* BP gains after profit beats expectations

* Aberdeen Asset Mgt falls as funds under management shrink

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose towards a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, boosted by commodity stocks after BP beat earnings expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 1.2 percent at 6,864.57 points as it went into the middle of the trading session, its highest level since September 2014.

Oil major BP rose 2.5 percent after it beat quarterly profit expectations despite taking a $3.6 billion impairment charge in the face of low oil prices.

A slide in Brent crude, down 50 percent since last June, prompted BP to cut its capital expenditure, although it was able to maintain a quarterly dividend of 10 cents.

“On a standalone basis BP represents good value and with these numbers, we expect buying to come back into not only the sector but BP today,” said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.

Oil company Afren, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index rather than the blue-chip FTSE 100, surged 43.4 percent as it continued to rally after Afren’s lenders agreed to defer a $50 million amortisation payment by a month.

However, not all energy companies fared well on Tuesday.

Shares in BG Group edged down after BG wrote $6 billion off the value of its oil and gas business in the fourth quarter.

Another underperformer was Aberdeen Asset Management , which fell 3.6 percent after reporting a small drop in funds under management in the December quarter. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.