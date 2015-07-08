Britain's FTSE lifted by Barclays, but builders take budget hit

* FTSE 100 up 1 pct

* Housebuilders, estate agents fall after budget

* Standard Chartered falls as China turmoil continues (Recasts, adds comment, detail, updates prices)

By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - A rally in Barclays helped Britain’s top share index rally on Wednesday, but housebuilders took a hit from reforms introduced by finance minister George Osborne.

The FTSE 100 was up 1 percent by 1314 GMT, after posting its lowest close since mid-January in the previous session.

However, London-exposed housebuilders and estate agents dropped after Osborne said the government will tighten “non-dom” tax rules and abolish permanent non-dom status which gives tax advantages to people officially domiciled abroad.

Barratt Development, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey fell between 3.8 and 2.4 percent, among the top FTSE 100 losers.

“Property developers who specialise in selling to non-dom purchasers may find that the Budget announcements may dampen demand until the details have been fully absorbed,” said Gary Richards, partner at City law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner.

Barclays was one of the top gainers, rising 3.1 percent after ousting its chief executive. The lender surprised markets by saying that Antony Jenkins would leave and a search for a new chief executive was under way, in an attempt to accelerate strategic change and boost shareholder returns.

“While a period of uncertainty until a successor is found would usually be a negative, the positive share price reaction suggests optimism that the replacement can better satisfy the board on the financial performance and strategic change front,” said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

The banks received a boost after Osborne said he would reduce a levy charged on the assets of financial institutions and replace with it with a surcharge on bank profits. However, the rally soon calmed down, with Britain’s stock market index of banking shares flat by 1314 GMT.

Among fallers in the banking sector, Standard Chartered was 2.9 percent lower.

The Asia-focused lender came under pressure after Chinese stocks plunged, with the country’s securities regulator warning investors were in the grip of “panic sentiment”.

The FTSE 100 is still some 9 percent below an all time high hit in late April, with the Greek debt crisis having knocked appetite for equities across the continent.

Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe’s currency bloc and into economic ruin. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)