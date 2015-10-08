FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK stocks outperform Europe after BOE keeps rates steady
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

UK stocks outperform Europe after BOE keeps rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose during midday trading on Thursday, outperforming major European stock indexes, after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and policymakers appeared in no hurry to raise them.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,361.35 points by 1126 GMT. In contrast, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.1 percent.

BoE policymakers voted 8-1 to keep rates at a record-low 0.5 percent, and most saw a relatively soft outlook for inflation. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.