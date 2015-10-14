FTSE falls on China data, Hargreaves Lansdown outperforms

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 1.1 percent

* China inflation data hits banks, luxury stocks

* Hargreaves Lansdown surges after trading update

By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, hit by stocks with exposure to China after the latest data there hinted deflationary pressures were building.

However, shares in Hargreaves Lansdown gained after saying its new business inflows hit a record high.

China-exposed stocks were among the top fallers, with Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered and luxury firm Burberry down as much as 1.5 percent.

The falls came after consumer inflation in China cooled more than expected in September. Producer prices also extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy.

The data came just a session after figures that showed imports had slumped, hitting many of the same sectors.

“In the short-term sentiment appears to have turned substantially negative again ... Chinese inflation data has come in well below expectations overnight,” said Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.

Housebuilders also came under pressure, with traders saying that some investors were taking profits after a recent strong run. Shares in Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments fell 3.1 to 3.7 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent at 6,274.39 points by 1442 GMT, down for a third straight session and about 2 percent lower for the week.

The index is 12 percent off of its record highs hit in April, having been knocked back by concerns over Chinese growth after the country allowed its currency to devalue in August.

The market turmoil hit the results of Hargreaves Lansdown. It said first quarter assets under administration fell by 500 million pounds, weighed by stock market falls.

However, its shares rose 3.8 percent to their highest level in more than a year after the update, as new business inflows hit a record high. Brokerage Numis described it as a “strong trading update” despite difficult market conditions.

“The group’s scale benefits are substantial and unmatched providing it with by far the highest operating margin and the buying power to provide the cheapest fund prices in the market,” Numis said in a note, raising its earning forecasts and rating the stock a “buy”. (Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter)