Britain's FTSE rises but Burberry battered by weak sales growth

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index climbed higher on Thursday, boosted by Unilever which rose after solid sales growth, but luxury goods group Burberry slumped after its sales figures missed forecasts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen for the last three sessions, rebounded to stand 0.9 percent higher at 6,323.61 points in early session trading.

A 4 percent rise at consumer goods group Unilever provided one of the biggest lifts for the overall index, after Unilever reported better-than-expected third quarter sales.

Mining stocks such as Glencore also rose, helped by London copper prices approaching four-week highs, but Burberry lost more than a tenth of its stock market value.

Burberry shares plunged around 11 percent after a sharp slowdown in China and Hong Kong led Burberry to miss forecasts for first-half sales growth and warn of an increasingly challenging environment for luxury sales.

Burberry dropped to its lowest level since April 2013, with nearly 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) wiped off its market capitalisation.

“Given that Hong Kong comprises a tenth of the company’s sales a fall was to be expected. The extent of the fall, however, was an unpleasant surprise for investors,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Beaufort Securities’ sales trader Basil Petrides expected the FTSE to be choppy while earnings season was underway, and said he would look to sell FTSE positions in case the index fell back to the 6,250 point level.

The FTSE is down around 4 percent since the start of 2015, and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.