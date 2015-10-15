Unilever and ARM help FTSE to rebound, but Burberry battered

* FTSE 100 bounces back up after 3 days of losses

* Burberry slumps after weak sales growth

* Unilever rises as sales beat forecasts

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index climbed higher on Thursday, boosted by Unilever which rose following solid sales growth, although luxury goods group Burberry slumped after its sales figures missed forecasts.

ARM Holdings also supported the market. Its shares rose 5 percent, with traders citing a positive read from results of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and a brightening outlook from U.S. firm Linear Technologies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen for the last three sessions, rebounded to stand 1.2 percent higher at 6,343.30 points by 1102 GMT.

A 4.2 percent rise at Unilever provided one of the biggest lifts for the index, after the consumer goods group reported better-than-expected third quarter sales.

“Unilever looks to be largely back on track. Quarterly figures are ahead of forecast, with brand investment and product innovation underpinning momentum,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“Underlying sales growth in the emerging markets recovered further, whilst its North American business returned to growth.”

Basic resources stocks also rose, with the UK mining index up 1.4 percent and Glencore gaining 3.4 percent after London copper prices approached four-week highs.

But Burberry shares plunged around 11 percent after a sharp slowdown in China and Hong Kong led Burberry to miss forecasts for first-half sales growth and warn of an increasingly challenging environment for luxury goods.

Burberry dropped to its lowest level since April 2013, with nearly 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) wiped off its market capitalisation.

“Given that Hong Kong comprises a 10th of the company’s sales a fall was to be expected. The extent of the fall, however, was an unpleasant surprise for investors,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Beaufort Securities’ sales trader Basil Petrides expected the FTSE to be choppy while earnings season was underway, and said he would look to sell FTSE positions in case the index fell back to the 6,250 point level.

The FTSE is down around 4 percent since the start of 2015, and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.