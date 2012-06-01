Man Group set for FTSE 100 eviction at review

* Hedge fund manager looks to be lone casualty

* Babcock International set to make blue chip debut

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 1 (Reuters) - Just one change is expected to be made to Britain’s FTSE 100 at next week’s quarterly indexes review, with hedge fund manager Man Group set to be replaced by defence services firm Babcock International, according to data from FTSE.

Man Group shares have nearly halved in value since the last FTSE review in March, having seen clients withdraw money from its funds as asset values have dropped along with markets roiled by the euro zone debt crisis.

In its first quarter trading update on May 1, Man said client outflows in the three months to March were a net $1 billion, though withdrawals eased from $2.5 billion in the final quarter of 2011.

Man has been weighed down by the sluggish performance of its flagship AHL fund, which tries to make money following trends in futures markets, and which suffered last year as its programmes focusing on short-term market movements were hit by volatility.

Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the 90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted into the blue chip index, while the FTSE 100 firms with the lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below drop into the FTSE Midcap 250 index.

Man Group shares were in 164th place, while those of Bacock were at 85th place, based on market capitalisation data for the close on May 31, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

BABCOCK BUOYANT

Shares in mid-cap Babcock have gained 15.5 percent since the last FTSE review, boosted by expectations that government austerity policies will benefit the firm, which owns the Devonport dockyard where British navy submarines are maintained.

Babcock stock jumped 8.7 percent on May 15 alone, hitting a lifetime intraday high, after a 26 percent jump in pretax profit for the year to March. It also said it expected a profit boost from austerity measures as governments farm out more work to the private sector to cut costs.

Over the same period, the FTSE 250 index has fallen 6.5 percent, while the FTSE 100 index has dropped 8.1 percent with investors spooked by the escalating euro zone debt crisis and Greece’s possible exit from the single currency.

Eight other changes are expected in the FTSE 250 index, according to data from FTSE based on the closing share prices from May 31.

Index compiler FTSE will formally announce the changes to the FTSE UK index series after the market close on June 6.

This quarter’s review will use the closing prices from Friday, June 1, rather than the usual Tuesday closing prices because of next week’s two UK bank holidays, but the changes will have to be confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday.

The index changes will be implemented from the start of business on June 18.