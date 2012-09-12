FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Two financial firms to be dropped from FTSE 100
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two financial firms to be dropped from FTSE 100

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ICAP, Ashmore to be demoted from UK blue-chip index

* Wood Group, Melrose to be promoted into FTSE 100

* Reshuffle in-line with expectations

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker ICAP and emerging-markets focused fund manager Ashmore will be relegated from London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index following the index’s latest quarterly review, index provider FTSE said on Wednesday.

The pair will be replaced by energy services company John Wood Group, which will rejoin the large-caps after a year’s absence, and buyout group Melrose, in what will be its maiden appearance on the FTSE 100 index.

The index changes, which were expected, will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, Sept. 24.

On the mid-cap index, online software group Playtech will be a new entry, according to FTSE.

TV decoder maker Pace, along with SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry fashion brand, student landlord Unite Group and small business landlord Workspace Group will be promoted to the mid-caps from the FTSE Small Cap index.

Miners Aquarius Platinum, Avocet Mining, and Gem Diamonds, industrial services provider Cape and JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust will be relegated to the small caps from the FTSE 250.

