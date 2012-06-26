FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennon to replace International Power in FTSE 100
June 26, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Pennon to replace International Power in FTSE 100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Water and waste company Pennon is set to enter Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 at the end of the week, replacing electricity producer International Power, the index compiler said on Tuesday.

International Power leaves the index after France’s GDF Suez agreed to purchase the 30 percent in the firm it did not already own from minority shareholders.

The utility will remain in the FTSE on Thursday, but trading will be suspended. On Friday it will be deleted and replaced by Pennon, currently the company with the biggest market capitalisation outside of the benchmark.

Strategsits at Societe Generale estimated that net potential demand from Pennon’s inclusion - driven by funds which track the FTSE - could amount to around 5.2 million shares.

