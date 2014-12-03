FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey join FTSE 100
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 3, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey join FTSE 100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Real-estate firms Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey will join Britain’s FTSE 100 equity index, replacing two stocks hit by the recent sell-off in commodities, the London Stock Exchange said.

Barratt and Taylor Wimpey will replace energy services company Petrofac and engineer IMI. The two homebuilders’ shares have gained 30 percent and 20 percent respectively this year on the back of Britain’s rising property market. Petrofac and IMI will join the FTSE 250 index.

Changes to the indexes take effect from the start of trading on Dec. 22. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.