EasyJet, London Stock Exchange to join FTSE 100
March 6, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

EasyJet, London Stock Exchange to join FTSE 100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline easyJet and the London Stock Exchange have been promoted to Britain’s top share index in the latest reshuffle, exchange operator FTSE said on Wednesday.

They will replace shopping centre owner Intu Properties and miner Kazakhmys in the FTSE 100, with both demoted to the mid-cap FTSE 250.

All changes are due to become effective from the start of trading on March 18, FTSE said.

Tour operator Thomas Cook is also to become a mid-cap stock, after gaining promotion from the small-caps index , along with online gambling firm 888, NMC Health and engineering firm Keller.

They will replace haulage company Stobart Group, JD Sports Fashion, property investment firm Raven Russia and British Assets Trust, who drop out of the FTSE 250 into the small-caps index. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
