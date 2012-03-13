FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gain; financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains in late afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the S&P financial index rising more than 2 percent.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase jumped 4.6 percent to $42.40 after it announced a dividend increase and share repurchase. Shares of Citigroup shot up 5.3 percent to $36.09.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 163.93 points, or 1.26 percent, at 13,123.64. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 18.17 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,389.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.56 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,024.22.

