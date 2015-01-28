FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek shares hit by privatisation freeze
January 28, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek shares hit by privatisation freeze

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Greek utility PPC and Greece’s biggest port, Piraeus Port Authority , fell by over 7 percent on Wednesday after the new government said it would freeze privatisation plans.

Shares of Piraeus Port Authority were down 8.9 percent, at 9.83 euros, at 0902 GMT. PCC was down 7.4 percent.

One of the first decisions announced by the Syriza government was stopping the planned sale of a 67-percent stake in Piraeus Port Authority. Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis also told Greek television earlier that the Syriza government would halt plans to privatise PPC.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Blaise Robinson

