FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets stabilise, Qatar soft in early trade
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets stabilise, Qatar soft in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets stabilised in early trade on Tuesday because of light bargain hunting in real estate-related stocks and other shares, despite an uncertain global environment. Qatar’s market was slightly lower.

The Greek crisis and soft oil prices deterred any aggressive buying, but Dubai’s index edged up 0.1 percent after three days of falls. Mortgage provider Amlak Finance climbed 4.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index was up 0.02 percent as Aldar Properties gained 0.8 percent. Qatar’s market slipped 0.2 percent as Ezdan Holding, the most heavily traded stock, lost 0.5 percent after a strong run-up earlier in June.

A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund managers, published on Tuesday, found that among the region’s major stock markets, they were most positive on the United Arab Emirates for valuation reasons. Thirty-three percent now expect to increase allocations to UAE equities in the next three months while only 7 percent expect to cut them. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.