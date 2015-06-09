MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Amlak nearly doubles within week; most Gulf mkts slip

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly weaker in early trade on Tuesday but Dubai mortgage lender Amlak Finance surged again in heavy trade, catching up with the wider market after its lengthy suspension from trade.

Brent oil edged up towards $63 per barrel on hopes of more economic stimulus in China after disappointing data from the world’s No.2 economy. Oil traded above $63 when most Gulf markets closed on Monday.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.4 percent as buyers focused on Amlak, which is not part of the benchmark.

The stock surged 14.0 percent on Tuesday, extending to 98 percent its gains since trading in the shares resumed a week ago after a six-year suspension. This means Amlak has now caught up with Dubai’s index, which doubled while the stock was suspended.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse slipped 0.1 percent as developer Aldar Properties slipped 1.1 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark lost 0.2 percent, heading for a fifth straight daily loss. The bout of weakness followed the launch of U.S. and Swiss investigations into alleged corruption at the world soccer body FIFA which had awarded Doha the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

Oman’s market edged up 0.2 percent, while Kuwait inched down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones)