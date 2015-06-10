FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rally lifts Gulf markets, Arabtec soars
June 10, 2015

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rally lifts Gulf markets, Arabtec soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose on Wednesday after oil prices extended gains and index compiler MSCI delayed the inclusion of Chinese domestic shares in its emerging markets index, maintaining the weighting of Qatari, UAE and Egyptian stocks.

Dubai’s index rose 1.4 percent and Amlak Finance surged the daily 15 percent limit for the sixth day in a row. The stock started trading again last week after a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

Another favourite with retail investors, builder Arabtec rose 12.3 percent and was the most traded UAE stock. After repeated delays, Egypt said in May it was about to finalise a deal with Arabtec on a $36.7 billion housing project.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse edged up 0.5 percent in a broad rally.

Qatar’s index was 0.1 percent higher with petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar up 0.3 percent.

Kuwait climbed 0.08 percent, while Oman’s market was roughly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
