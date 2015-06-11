MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai pulls back after speculative rally

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Widespread profit-taking dragged Dubai’s stock market lower in early trade on Thursday after oil prices slipped, while other Gulf bourses were narrowly mixed.

Dubai’s index dropped as much as 2.1 percent before trimming its losses to 1.4 percent as it retreated from Wednesday’s six-week closing high of 4,187 points. The benchmark had jumped 4.3 percent in the two previous sessions as some stocks surged on speculative buying.

Mortgage lender Amlak Finance dropped 4.7 percent on Thursday, having more than doubled since trading in the stock resumed on June 2 after a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

The company said in a Thursday bourse statement it was unaware of the reasons behind the share price increase and analysts have described it as a momentum play not based on fundamentals.

Builder Arabtec, which had gained 27 percent in two days, fell 4.4 percent on Thursday. Arabtec said nothing has occurred within company that would require disclosure.

Dubai’s rally followed a rebound in oil prices this week, but crude futures are down in Asian trade after the World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi and Qatar inched up 0.1 percent each, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent and Oman was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)