FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed; Dubai's Amlak extends losses
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed; Dubai's Amlak extends losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell on Friday, giving up most of the gains made earlier in the week.

Dubai’s stock index edged up 0.6 percent with most stocks positive but Amlak Finance, which was the most traded stock in the emirate, tumbled its daily 10 percent limit for the second session in a row.

Shares in the mortgage lender had more than doubled in price earlier this month after it resumed trading following a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

Meanwhile, the Dubai-listed shares of Kuwaiti firm Al Madina for Finance and Investment led gains and surged 10.3 percent after the company reported a 71 percent decrease in first-quarter net loss per share.

Qatar’s bourse edged down 0.3 percent as most stocks fell. Industries Qatar, whose petrochemicals business is sensitive to oil price movements, was down 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark edged up 0.2 percent as heavyweight Etisalat rose 0.9 percent. Markets in Oman and Kuwait were nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.