MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Dubai falls as money flows into Amlak

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Tuesday and Dubai’s index fell as investors’ attention focused on Amlak Finance, which is not part of the benchmark.

The Dubai index lost 0.6 percent as most stocks slid but Amlak rose 1.8 percent, accounting for 73 percent of total traded value so far on Tuesday.

The mortgage lender has dominated stock market activity in the emirate since it resumed trading this month following a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

The extremely volatile stock more than doubled in a week, then tumbled 10 percent for two days in a row and began climbing again on Monday. Analysts say its movements are purely speculative.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi edged up 0.4 percent in low-volume trade, while Qatar’s bourse inched down 0.1 percent. Markets in Kuwait and Oman were nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Heavens)