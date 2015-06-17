FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Dubai Parks surges
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Dubai Parks surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Dubai’s bourse outperformed an otherwise sluggish Gulf in early trade on Wednesday as shares of Dubai Parks and Resorts surged on speculative buying.

Dubai’s main stock index edged up 0.6 percent and 60 percent of traded value was in Dubai Parks, which surged as much as 5 percent to a record high of 1.26 dirhams before trimming gains to 4.2 percent.

The stock had jumped 2.6 percent on Tuesday, even though the company, which is building several theme parks, made no announcements and does not expect to make a profit until 2018.

The second most traded stock was Amlak Finance, which rose 1.4 percent. Amlak has also been a target of speculative flows since it resumed trading this month after a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

Other Gulf markets moved very little. Abu Dhabi added 0.3 percent, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent. Markets in Qatar and Oman were flat.

However, Oman’s Al Anwar Holding rose 1.9 percent after announcing that subsidiary Falcon Insurance was planning an initial public offering of shares. It provided no details. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Subhranshu Sahu)

