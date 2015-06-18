MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets narrowly mixed in thin Ramadan trade

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed early on Thursday as trading volumes fell with the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Emaar Properties weighed on Dubai after pricing its Egyptian unit’s initial public offer of shares well below the top of its indicative range.

Emaar fell 0.5 percent and Dubai’s index slipped 0.3 percent. Emaar Misr, the firm’s Egyptian subsidiary, priced its IPO at 3.8 Egyptian pounds per share, the parent said on Thursday.

It had said earlier this month that the offer would be priced at between 3.5 and 4.25 pounds per share.

Amlak Finance was the most traded stock, sliding 1.0 percent. The stock had more than doubled in price after it resumed trading this month following a six-year suspension.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.2 percent as most blue chips rose, while Oman slipped 0.2 percent.

Qatar’s bourse inched down 0.1 percent because of heavyweight Industries Qatar, which fell 1.1 percent.

The company, whose petrochemicals business is sensitive to oil prices, had risen on Wednesday as oil firmed, but Brent crude fell again early on Thursday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)