MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets flat as investors await Iran deal
July 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets flat as investors await Iran deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were little changed in early trade on Monday as Iran and six world powers were on the brink of nailing down a nuclear deal which would see sanctions on Tehran lifted and boost global oil supply.

Dubai’s index was the biggest gainer in the region, edging up 0.8 percent as heavyweight developer Emaar Properties climbed 1.7 percent.

By removing the sanctions on Iran’s economy, a nuclear deal may position Dubai as a staging post for foreign trade and investment in Iran. It could also boost transport and logistics firms in other Gulf countries, such as Kuwait’s Agility .

But the possibility of Iran adding to a global oil surplus may put pressure on other Gulf markets. It could also siphon investment money away from other Gulf economies, and be seen as a setback for Riyadh, which has expressed reservations about a deal.

Stock markets in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Oman were virtually flat. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co , whose earnings will likely be hit by falling oil prices, tumbled 5.6 percent.

In Doha, petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar, whose business reacts to crude prices, slipped 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Heavens)

