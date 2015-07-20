FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks support UAE markets
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks support UAE markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Property companies lifted stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi early on Monday, though trading volumes were low, with many investors in the region still celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Dubai’s index rose 0.9 percent, with developer Union Properties up 5 percent and the most traded stock in the emirate. The company has yet to report second-quarter results, but another Dubai developer, Deyaar , posted a 37.5 percent jump in quarterly profit last week.

Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, added 1.1 percent and DAMAC, another property company, was up 0.3 percent.

The Abu Dhabi market edged 0.2 percent higher, also supported by the property sector. Aldar Properties climbed 1.5 percent and Eshraq Properties rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.