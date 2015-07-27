MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up in thin trade

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose slightly in early trade on Monday, led by Dubai, where engineering firm Drake & Scull jumped on a new contract award, but trading volumes remained low across the region.

Drake & Scull rose 2.7 percent and was the top gainer in Dubai after saying it had won a 218 million dirham ($59.4 million) contract from an educational institution in Kuwait.

The emirate’s index climbed 0.6 percent, also supported by builder Arabtec, which added 1.7 percent, and developer Emaar Properties, which rose 1.0 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse inched up 0.1 percent on the back of National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which rose 1.4 percent. The bank’s board will review its second-quarter results on Wednesday, making it the last of the large United Arab Emirates lenders to disclose earnings. Other banks have reported mostly positive results.

Qatar’s index added 0.3 percent, supported by Ezdan Holding, which reported a 30 percent increase in second-quarter profit late on Sunday and climbed 0.8 percent early on Monday.

Oman’s market inched up 0.1 percent, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Hugh Lawson)