MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf indexes edge up but UAE's Etisalat falls on poor Q2

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Gulf stock indexes crept up in early trade on Wednesday after global equities firmed and the oil price retreat slowed.

Chinese stock indexes, which had tumbled earlier this week, rebounded, with the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen up 2.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite up 2.6 percent.

Brent crude oil was down 0.3 percent at $53.13 per barrel compared with Tuesday’s intra-day low of $52.28.

Dubai’s bourse edged up 0.3 percent and logistics firm Aramex rose 1.2 percent after it beat expectations with a 15-percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 92.6 million dirhams ($25.2 million). EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain forecast 90.6 million and 88.36 million repsectively.

Abu Dhabi inched up 0.1 percent, although heavyweight telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 1.4 percent after posting a 40-percent drop in second-quarter profit, citing its Saudi Arabia affiliate Mobily and currency losses.

The Gulf’s second biggest telecommunications operator by market value made a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 2.16 billion.

Qatar’s market climbed 0.4 percent with most stocks positive. Oman’s bourse inched up 0.1 percent, while Kuwait was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Ireland)