MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up after oil jumps
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 7:18 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up after oil jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices jumped about 4 percent late in the previous session.

Despite a pull-back early on Tuesday, crude still traded well above the levels seen when Gulf markets closed on Monday.

Dubai’s index rose 0.6 percent with most stocks positive. Gulf Navigation jumped 4.4 percent and was the top gainer. The firm this week reported a 172 percent increase in profit for the first half of 2015 and a settlement deal with one of its major creditors.

Healthcare firm Amanat rose 1 percent after announcing a purchase of a 35 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s Sukoon International Holding for a consideration of 179.2 million riyals ($47.8 million).

Abu Dhabi rose 0.2 percent, supported by blue chips such as National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which climbed 1.9 percent.

Qatar’s index edged up 0.4 percent and Gulf International Services, which serves the oil and gas sector, rose 1 percent.

Markets in Oman and Kuwait were flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

