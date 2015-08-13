MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate after oil steadies

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets moved very little in early trade on Thursday after oil prices and global equities steadied, but poor second-quarter results dragged down some stocks.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.3 percent and Islamic mortgage lender Amlak Finance was one of the most traded stocks, falling 0.9 percent after it reported an 87 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.

Developer Emaar Properties, Amlak’s biggest shareholder, fell 1.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark inched down 0.1 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) dropped 2.9 percent after swinging to a net loss of 421 million dirhams ($114.7 million) in the second quarter.

Investment firm Waha Capital fell 2.0 percent, having posted a 85 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a large one-off gain a year earlier.

Bourses in Qatar and Oman were nearly flat with local stocks mixed, while Kuwait slipped 0.2 percent.

Kuwait Food Co (Americana) fell 1.4 percent, having posted a 46.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday due to slower sales during the Muslim month of fasting and higher operating costs. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)